Barnett & Company Inc. Has $103,000 Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 79,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 188,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 146,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 25,104 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $897,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.45. 85,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.05. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.73%.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

