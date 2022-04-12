Barry P. Flannelly Sells 43,993 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Incyte stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.07. 93,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,103. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.62. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,278,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after acquiring an additional 924,880 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Incyte by 3,061.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 795,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,420,000 after acquiring an additional 770,736 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Incyte by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 754,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after acquiring an additional 551,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Incyte by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,145,000 after acquiring an additional 444,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

