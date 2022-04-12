Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,155,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,618,000 after acquiring an additional 423,734 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average is $61.87. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on BBWI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

