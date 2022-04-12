Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) will post $3.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.65 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $15.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $15.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.57 billion to $16.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,523,000 after purchasing an additional 540,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,819,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial Corp boosted its position in Baxter International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,370,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,926,000 after buying an additional 97,036 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAX stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.77. 3,589,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.84. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $89.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

