Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Brokerages expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) will announce $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $7.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 23.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BECN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.48. The stock had a trading volume of 320,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,757. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.91. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.42.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply (Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.