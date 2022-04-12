Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Given New €54.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €57.00 ($61.96) to €54.00 ($58.70) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Bechtle stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. Bechtle has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06.
Bechtle Company Profile (Get Rating)
