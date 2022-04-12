Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.88

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.88 and traded as high as $16.48. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 50,311 shares.

BELFB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.61. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $147.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.