Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Rating Lowered to D- at TheStreet

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLCM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.51. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

