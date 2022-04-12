Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berry from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $11.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.85 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berry has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $12.47.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Berry’s payout ratio is -119.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Berry in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Berry by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Berry by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berry in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

