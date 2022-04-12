BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading Down 5.5% After Analyst Downgrade

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% on Monday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $16.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.51. 80,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,386,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.91.

In related news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

