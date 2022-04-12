Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Oppenheimer

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $285.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2023 earnings at $17.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BIIB. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Biogen from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $287.28.

BIIB stock opened at $210.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.54 and its 200-day moving average is $237.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a twelve month low of $192.67 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,141,000 after buying an additional 84,388 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.9% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 40,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 24.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 42.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

