Bitcoin Confidential Price Down 38% Over Last Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 38% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $101,951.27 and $1,423.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00010941 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.47 or 0.00234193 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000088 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.