BitCore Market Cap Hits $1.81 Million (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $124,030.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0999 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,497.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.66 or 0.07574871 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.52 or 0.00260548 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.46 or 0.00756728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00095503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $239.89 or 0.00592360 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.19 or 0.00368382 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.