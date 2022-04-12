BitTube Market Cap Reaches $148,458.04 (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 61.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BitTube has a total market cap of $148,458.04 and $417.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 53.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.82 or 0.00606353 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000231 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 340,561,412 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.