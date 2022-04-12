Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:BDIMF opened at $3.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $219.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.57. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

