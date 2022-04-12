Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 3,811.1% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $654,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,480,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 360,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 110,561 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition by 277.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 186,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 137,194 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSAQ stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 247,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,612. Black Spade Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.65.

Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

