BlackBerry (BB) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Review

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) is one of 402 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BlackBerry to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get BlackBerry alerts:

This table compares BlackBerry and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry 1.67% -5.93% -3.23% BlackBerry Competitors -59.38% -64.30% -6.65%

BlackBerry has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackBerry’s competitors have a beta of -12.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,305% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.1% of BlackBerry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BlackBerry and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackBerry Competitors 2748 13412 24571 678 2.56

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 44.99%. Given BlackBerry’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BlackBerry has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlackBerry and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry $718.00 million $12.00 million -15.36 BlackBerry Competitors $1.74 billion $279.31 million 1.91

BlackBerry’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BlackBerry. BlackBerry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BlackBerry competitors beat BlackBerry on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

BlackBerry Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. It offers BlackBerry Spark software platform that includes a suite of security software products and services comprising BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions; and BlackBerry Spark SDK to promote the evolution of a platform ecosystem by enabling enterprise and independent software vendor developers to integrate the security features of BlackBerry Spark into their own mobile and web applications. The company also provides BlackBerry Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, including BlackBerry QNX, BlackBerry Certicom, BlackBerry Radar, BlackBerry Jarvis, BlackBerry AtHoc, BlackBerry Alert, SecuSUITE, and other IoT applications. As of February 28, 2021, it owned approximately 38,000 worldwide patents and applications. The company has a partnership with the University of Windsor to develop and deliver a cybersecurity curriculum for the university's graduate master's program in applied computing; and an agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. to develop and market BlackBerry's IVY, an intelligent vehicle data platform. It has a partnership with Okta, Inc. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.