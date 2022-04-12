BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
NASDAQ:BB opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.38. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $20.17.
BlackBerry Company Profile (Get Rating)
