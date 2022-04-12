BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

NASDAQ:BB opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.38. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.