BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE BGR opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGR. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

