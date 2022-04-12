BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 64,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,678,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 146,067 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,149 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

