BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,024.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,043.00 to $966.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $916.50.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $732.13. 10,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $748.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $843.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $660.15 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

