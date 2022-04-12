BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

MUA stock opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $17.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 10,198 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

