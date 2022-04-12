BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVTGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:MVT opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MVT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 26,874 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 37,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

