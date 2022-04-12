BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of BST opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $61.70.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim acquired 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $778,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,039,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.