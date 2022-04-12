Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.61. Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 35,124 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Blonder Tongue Laboratories alerts:

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDR Get Rating ) by 902.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.26% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.