Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $288.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $252.95.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $175.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.41. Boeing has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

