BOLT Price Hits $0.0052 on Top Exchanges (BOLT)

BOLT (BOLT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. BOLT has a market cap of $5.15 million and $167,768.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

