Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRLXF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Boralex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boralex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Boralex stock opened at $31.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. Boralex has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

