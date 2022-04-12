Boston International Holdings Plc (LON:BIH) Insider William Borden James Buys 29,571,400 Shares

Boston International Holdings Plc (LON:BIH – Get Rating) insider William Borden James acquired 29,571,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £295,714 ($385,345.32).

Shares of BIH stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1.10 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 89,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £700,837.20 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. Boston International Holdings Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.33 ($0.04).

Boston International Holdings Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a company or business operating in the foreign exchange sector. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

