BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.40

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.404 per share on Monday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

LND opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

