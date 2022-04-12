Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €96.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been given a €96.00 ($104.35) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNR. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($107.61) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($89.13) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €91.88 ($99.86).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €70.98 ($77.15) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($61.14). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €73.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €77.51.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

