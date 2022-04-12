BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BRF in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.

BRF stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. BRF has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

About BRF (Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

