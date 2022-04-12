Bridgetown 2 (NASDAQ:BTNB) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.33. 10,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 155,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Bridgetown 2 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21.
About Bridgetown 2 (NASDAQ:BTNB)
Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
