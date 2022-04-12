Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 50.45%.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $2,774,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 186,202 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,140,000 after acquiring an additional 224,462 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 204,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after acquiring an additional 73,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after acquiring an additional 42,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

