Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

BHF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.30.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 167.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

