Brokerages Anticipate Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) will report $21.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.30 million and the highest is $23.37 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $18.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $143.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.95 million to $144.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $188.16 million, with estimates ranging from $185.22 million to $191.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

NYSE:NAT traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $2.58. 7,056,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,270,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 233,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

