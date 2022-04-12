Brokerages Expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to Post -$0.58 EPS

Equities analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.73). fuboTV posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($1.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The company had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on FUBO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

FUBO traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 344,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,205,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.61.

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth $1,276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in fuboTV by 24.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in fuboTV by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 68,404 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter valued at $1,063,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in fuboTV by 135.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 39,645 shares in the last quarter. 40.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

