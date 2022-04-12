Brokerages Expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) will announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.61. Logitech International posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share.

LOGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOGI traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $71.55. The company had a trading volume of 22,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,751. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.42. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $140.17.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

