Brokerages Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Price Target at $149.18

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.73.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMX. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.17. 2,909,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.19. CarMax has a 1-year low of $94.35 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 960.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

