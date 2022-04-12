Brokerages Set Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Price Target at $28.28

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.28.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.48. 1,509,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,702. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 635.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.63%.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

