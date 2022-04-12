Brokerages Set Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target at $67.33

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $828,440.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,762,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,159,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

K stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $67.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,305. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day moving average is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

