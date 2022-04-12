Brokerages Set Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Target Price at $56.60

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 41.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Open Text by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Open Text by 35.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Open Text by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $42.25. 518,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.95. Open Text has a 52 week low of $40.58 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $876.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.221 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

