Brokerages Set Sempra (NYSE:SRE) PT at $150.57

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.57.
SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.
Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $1.54 on Monday, reaching $168.25. 1,204,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,975. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $170.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.95 and its 200-day moving average is $136.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 111.44%.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Sempra by 1.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,506,000 after buying an additional 20,319 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the third quarter worth $1,698,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sempra by 21.1% during the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Sempra by 146.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,506,000 after buying an additional 164,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Sempra by 8.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,089,000 after buying an additional 174,202 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sempra (Get Rating)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
