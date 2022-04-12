Brokers Offer Predictions for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $5.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.40. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $30.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $31.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $25.94 EPS.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $144.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.95.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $135.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.30. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $7,100,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

