Brokers Set Expectations for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the business services provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $285.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.64 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.99%.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.
In related news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,777 shares of company stock worth $391,527. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,257,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.
About Heidrick & Struggles International (Get Rating)
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.