Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.35.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,325,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,076,000 after buying an additional 1,211,969 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,876,000 after buying an additional 442,080 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,498,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,402,000 after buying an additional 1,018,289 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,141,000 after buying an additional 225,118 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,292,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BEP traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 659,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,363. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -182.86%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

