Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.35.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $39.00 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -182.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,292,000 after acquiring an additional 41,010 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,831 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 244,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 555,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

