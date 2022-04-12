Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Brother Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of BRTHY opened at $35.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.27. Brother Industries has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

