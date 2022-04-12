Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Brother Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
About Brother Industries (Get Rating)
Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.
