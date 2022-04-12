Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.72

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.72 and last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 1839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bureau Veritas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

