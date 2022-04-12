Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.28. Approximately 3,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 324,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61.

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.71). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 156.90% and a negative return on equity of 37.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,211,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,621 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,077,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 311,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 310,654 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

